Noor Salman trial: Prosecutors say Salman made 'strange' statements

Last Updated: Thursday, March 15, 2018, 6:23 AM EDT
Noor Salman's actions gave the green light for her husband Omar Mateen to kill 49 people, according to prosecutors during the first day of the trial against the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter.
- Opening statements start in Noor Salman trial
- JUMP TO: LIVE updates▼
- RELATED:
- Noor Salman trial: Opening statements, first witnesses
- Noor Salman trial: Defense: Shooter only attacked Pulse because it was soft target
- Noor Salman trial: As jury selection continues, new details about shooter emerges
- Noor Salman trial: Some jurors share connection to Pulse attack
- VIDEO: Mother of Pulse victim shares why she’s attending Noor Salman’s trial
- Video of Pulse shooting released in Noor Salman hearing
- Noor Salman’s attorneys raise concerns with evidence allowed at trial
- Noor Salman trial: Opening statements, first witnesses
- READ UNSEALED DOCUMENTS:
Salman will be back in federal court Thursday morning as day two of the trial picks back up. On Wednesday, the jury heard opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.
Nine witnesses took the stand following opening statements from prosecutors and the defense. Federal prosecutors claim they have evidence that Salman's "encouragement of Omar Mateen is what enabled him to carry out the attack at Pulse nightclub."
During the questioning, they played body camera videos and 911 calls. However, a family spokeswoman for Salman said they felt like she was manipulated by the FBI and Mateen.
"During the whole trial she is considered innocent so we ask that you keep an open mind before making a judgement," said Susan Clary.
Prosecutors say they will present evidence from law enforcement about what they referred to as "strange" statements Salman made, as well as evidence about her alleged involvement.
The judge also reiterated to the jury that Salman must be viewed as innocent until the U.S. proves its case. The defense maintains that Salman knew nothing about her husband's plans.
Live updates
Latest News: Pulse Shooting
- Noor Salman trial: Prosecutors say Salman made 'strange' statements
- Noor Salman trial: Opening statements, first witnesses
- Opening statements in Noor Salman trial to begin in federal court
- Wife of ex-Orlando cop with PTSD hopeful about bill for first responders
- Noor Salman trial: Jury selected for Pulse shooter's widow
- Noor Salman trial: Jury selection will continue Monday
- Noor Salman trial: Defense: Shooter only attacked Pulse because it was soft target
- Noor Salman trial: Judge whittles potential jurors
- Noor Salman trial: As jury selection continues, new details about shooter emerges