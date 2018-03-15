Noor Salman trial: Prosecutors say Salman made 'strange' statements

Noor Salman's actions gave the green light for her husband Omar Mateen to kill 49 people, according to prosecutors during the first day of the trial against the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter.

Salman will be back in federal court Thursday morning as day two of the trial picks back up. On Wednesday, the jury heard opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.

Nine witnesses took the stand following opening statements from prosecutors and the defense. Federal prosecutors claim they have evidence that Salman's "encouragement of Omar Mateen is what enabled him to carry out the attack at Pulse nightclub."

During the questioning, they played body camera videos and 911 calls. However, a family spokeswoman for Salman said they felt like she was manipulated by the FBI and Mateen.

"During the whole trial she is considered innocent so we ask that you keep an open mind before making a judgement," said Susan Clary.

Prosecutors say they will present evidence from law enforcement about what they referred to as "strange" statements Salman made, as well as evidence about her alleged involvement.



The judge also reiterated to the jury that Salman must be viewed as innocent until the U.S. proves its case. The defense maintains that Salman knew nothing about her husband's plans.

Live updates

Live Blog LIVE UPDATES: Noor Salman Trial