NASA twin study shows living in space can change DNA

NASA has found amazing findings to its "twin study,” where identical twin astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly spent a year apart to study the impact of low gravity on people.

One incredible result — they aren't exactly the same anymore.

Florida Tech Biomedical Engineering Professor Dr. Kunal Mitra is all about biomedical engineering. His work takes research down to the cellular level.

He's fascinated by this latest NASA study involving two twins, one that headed to space for a year, while the other stayed put here on Earth.

"If you stay there for more than a year, your body is going to say the cells need to grow in this way," Mitra said. “Our bodies are always looking for equilibrium."

Case in point, the findings from the Kelly brothers, identical twin astronauts.

Scott called the ISS home for a year in 2015, while Mark stayed home living a normal gravity-bound existence.

Recently released numbers from NASA showcase what some call the “space gene.”

Ninety-three percent of Scott's genes returned to normal shortly after landing.

But the other 7 percent was different, making researchers curious about gene changes like his immune system, DNA repair and bone makeup.

"There's something in the micro-gravity environment that gives you different than what you get on Earth, that changes cells and they behave differently," Dr. Mitra told Spectrum News 13.

Mutations that researchers believe could be due to the long term effects of space travel, which is still not fully known as we embark on exploring the solar system.

NASA says the aim of the research is the health and safety of astronauts who will soon head out on missions to Mars and beyond.