School walkout: Central Florida students plan to take action

Thousands of Central Florida students are expected to walk out of class on Wednesday to honor the lives lost at a South Florida high school one month ago.

Some school districts are helping with walkouts

Students will walk out against gun violence, honor those who died

From Orange to Seminole to Lake to Brevard counties, students plan to participate in the walkout.

Some school districts are actually helping students facilitate these walkouts and students are encouraged to go to a school's courtyard for a special ceremony.

Many have seen several school walkouts across the country, but Wednesday has been designated National Walk-out Day.

At 10 a.m., students will leave their classes for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who died by alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Many students will also push for more gun control and school safety measures.

Students in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, who leave class, will not be punished for leaving, as long as they do so peacefully.

"It's a student-led effort through the student government associations at each of the schools. They've really come forward with what their plans are going to be, and what we wanted to do is just really create an environment which the students could express themselves, it was safe, it was orderly," said Scott Howat, Orange County Public Schools Chief Communications officer.

Orange County Public Schools administrators say all of the high schools in the county are planning a walk out event.

In Osceola County, administrators say this will be the last walk out permitted this school year.

In Seminole County, testing is going on before spring break and so the walk out may impact a student's decision about leaving class.

Flagler, Marion and Volusia county schools are on spring break this week.

The next big event to push for change in gun policies is a big protest in Washington, called March for Our Lives, that is set for Saturday, March 24.