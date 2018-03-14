Noor Salman trial: Prosecutors, defense give opening statements

The Noor Salman trial began Wednesday with a reminder to the jury from the federal judge -- Salman is innocent until prosecutors prove her guilty.

Salman is accused of knowing about her husband, Omar Mateen's, plans to carry out the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, and of helping him.

In opening statements, federal prosecutor James Mandolfo said they had evidence that Salman's "encouragement of Omar Mateen" enabled him to carry out his attack.

"This trial isn't about what she knew," Mandolfo said. "It's about what she did to help."

Mandolfo also accused Salman of making false statements to hide her involvement in the case.

Salman's attorney, Linda Moreno, however, called Mateen a monster who kept Salman in the dark about his other life.

“Noor Salman was not Mateen’s partner, peer and certainly not his confidant,” Moreno said.

Moreno said claims by prosecutors that Salman went with her husband to scout out locations only proves that went on family trips, but Salman had no idea what was going on in Mateen's head.

Moreno also said the FBI manipulated a vulnerable woman with a low IQ to get the statement from her they wanted.

“They will ask you to rely on the recollection of FBI Agents," Moreno said. "They were able to manipulate and coerce her…remember trusting simple Noor Salman with an IQ of 84.”

The defense also presented the last text exchange between Salman and Mateen, in which Salman asks where he is:

Salman: "Habibi where are you? Where are you?"

Mateen: "Everything Okay?"

Salman: "Your mom is [sic] worried and so am I. You know have to work tomorrow."

Mateen: "You heard what happened."

Salman: "??? What happened?"

Mateen: "I love you babe."

Salman: "Habibi what happened?! Your mom said that she said to come over and you never did?"

Judge Paul Byron spent over a week picking a jury for the trial. Several people had to be excused because they had connections to the Pulse attack, while others were excused because of their feelings about Islam.

Live Blog LIVE UPDATES: Noor Salman Trial



Before the trial, the defense tried to limit certain topics prosecutors could bring up to the jury, like that Mateen did not target Pulse because it was a popular nightclub for Orlando's LGBTQ community, but the judge denied most of their request.

Salman's defense team made four requests to silence certain pieces of evidence during opening statements.

Among the motions, was an attempt to prevent the prosecution from mentioning that the gunman targeted the gay community by choosing Pulse. Mateen made several phone calls during the attack at Pulse and pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

The defense also tried to prevent prosecutors from saying that Salman was present when Mateen purchased .38 caliber pistol ammunition as well as the fact the gunman made Salman the beneficiary to his bank account.

Judge Byron ruled against the defense's motions, allowing the prosecution to make those arguments if they choose too.

Prosecutors contend that Mateen became radicalized by terrorist group ISIS and Salman knowingly helped her husband scope out Pulse nightclub for the attack, as well as other potential targets that include Eve nightclub in downtown Orlando and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

The jury is made of up 12 women and six men.

A former federal prosecutor Spectrum News spoke to about the case says jurors are carefully selected to help bolster their case.

"It indicates that you’re going to have some evidence that just is tedious, that is boring. You’re going to have some evidence that is incredibly compelling and powerful. Mixing that into the day to make the entire trial something they can follow is really important," said David Hass of the Haas Law Firm.

Salman's defense did get one 911 call thrown out. Byron said the call which was between a victim and dispatchers was not necessary.