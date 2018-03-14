‘The Life of/La Viva De Selena’ kids’ book now for sale

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
A children’s book, released Wednesday, tells the story of the beloved queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Perez.
Published by Lil' Libros, “The Life of/La Vida de Selena" is now on sale.
"This is our way of saying thank you, Selena. Thank you for your music, energy, and love. The love you had for us -- your community. But most importantly thank you for allowing us to dream just like you did. This is how we can thank you," said Lil' Libros' in an Instagram caption of the book's announcement in November.
"By sharing your smile, music, and life with our children. By reminding them that you were us. That you loved and sang in two languages. That wherever you went you were proud of who you were and where you came from. By keeping you part of our family just like our parents did when you were here. This is for you," the company added.
Lil' Libros publishes bilingual books for children that celebrates Latin American culture.
The books are sold in stores and online at Barnes & Noble, Target, H-E-B, Walmart and online via Amazon and the Lil' Libros website.
