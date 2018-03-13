Authorities investigating deadly exploding packages in Texas

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are investigating three exploding packages, including two on Monday that has left two people dead.

Monday's explosions killed teen, 2 adults injured

Police not ruling any motive out

RELATED: Austin police investigate deadly package explosions

A 17-year-old Draylen Mason died and a woman was hurt by an exploding package at around 6:50 a.m.

And later that same the day, another one seriously hurt a 75-year-old Hispanic woman. She is in stable, but critical condition.

The explosions come 10 days after a man was killed following a similar package explosion on March 2.

"This evidence makes us believe that these incidents are related. We do not have a specific victimology or ideology that we have identified. We're not ruling anything out at this point," said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley at a news conference.

Manley also issued a video on Twitter, warning people to be cautious if they happen to see a package.

.@chief_manley advising everyone in Austin to be cautious if they receive a package 📦 and weren't expecting one. If you see something suspicious please dial 9-1-1 so we can send officers out to assist you. #safety #austinpd #atx pic.twitter.com/hA7Tv0bT0E — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

The first two packages were not delivered by any mail services such as UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

In all three cases, packages have been found on the front porches of homes and detonate when the residents pick up the packages.

Police are warning people not to touch any suspicious-looking packages.