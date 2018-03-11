2 dead, 3 critical in NYC helicopter crash

Two people are dead, and three people were critically injured, after a helicopter crashed into the East River close to Roosevelt Island on Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash happened north of Roosevelt Island, near 90th St.

Sources said the pilot survived and was rescued from the water.



The Coast Guard says six people were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water.''

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

The exact details of the crash are not known at this time, but sources said the pilot called a mayday before the crash.

Weather was quiet at the time of the crash, with clear skies, a temperature of 43 degrees, with winds at 10 to 12 miles per hour, and a visibility of 10 miles. The temperature of the East River was 40 degrees.



Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is travelling from outside the city Sunday night, was briefed on the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said one person aboard the helicopter climbed out and used a raft to get to safety.



Sources said the helicopter was owned by Liberty helicopters.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.



The Coast Guard said three boats — a 45-foot Response Boat and a 29-foot Response Boat — went into the water to assist divers.

