Trouble getting to the doctor? Uber starts special service

Ride-sharing service Uber announced a new program Thursday to help more people get to their doctor.
Uber Health will partner with health care groups, establishing a system that will allow health workers to order and reserve rides for patients going to and from appointments, Uber said.
The company says it will allow rides to be scheduled up to 30 days in advance, so patients can make follow-up appointments, and multiple appointments can be scheduled.
Patients won't need a smartphone or the regular Uber app, because everything will be handled through text message. They may also choose to get a call with trip details instead, to a mobile phone or even a landline, Uber said.
Uber says the new service is meant to help the 3.6 million Americans who miss appointments because of lack of transportation. SCI Solutions, a company that provides patient outreach services to health care providers, says no-show rates nationwide are as high as 30 percent.
The health care facility then gets a monthly bill with rates based on the time of booking. To learn more about Uber Health and how to bring Uber Health to your facility, head to the Uber Health website.
