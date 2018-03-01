SPACE: Atlas V rocket set to launch weather satellite

If all goes well, space lovers will get a treat early Thursday evening by watching a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket taking off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as it carries a weather satellite.

The Atlas V rocket has a launch window opening at 5:02 p.m. and it plans to send the NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite system (GOES-S) into orbit.

The spacecraft is the second in the series of weather satellites that will provide faster and more reliable information and data for tracking wildfires, hurricanes and storm systems threatening the western U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Rim reaching to New Zealand.

According to Senior Engineering Manager of Lockheed Martin Jeff Coyne, for decades the GOES satellite has been providing weather information and it is a series of four spacecraft.

Coyne works for Lockheed Martin's GOES program.

The 45th Space Wing says there is an 80 percent chance of favorable weather at that time.





