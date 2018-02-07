CDs to disappear from Best Buy shelves

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 07, 2018, 5:26 PM EST
If you still buy compact discs for your music fix, you’ll soon have fewer options on where you can buy them.
- Best Buy to stop selling CDs this summer
- CD sales down more than 18 percent last year
Best Buy plans to stop selling CDs July 1, according to Billboard.
Sales of CDs were down more than 18 percent last year.
Vinyl, however, will remain at Best Buy for the next two years after enjoying a resurgence lately.
There will also probably fewer CDs at Target stores in the coming months.
Executives there reportedly will only pay music companies for the discs after they sell them instead of paying upfront for inventory.
