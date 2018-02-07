Baby with Down syndrome wins Gerber's national photo contest

Meet Lucas, the winner of Gerber’s 2018 Baby Photo Search.

18-month-old with Down syndrome wins Gerber content

Lucas is first baby with Down syndrome to win



The 18-month-old is the first baby with Down syndrome to win the contest. Gerber said a panel of judges chose Lucas out of 140,000 photo submissions.

Lucas’ family will receive $50,000 and will be featured on Gerber’s social media pages.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a press release. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Gerber launched the contest in 2010 to honor the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook.

