Safer Internet Day aims to equip users with safe, best practices

Today, more than 100 countries are celebrating Safer Internet Day.

It's a day of action that aims to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology, particularly among children and young people around the world.

It started as an initiative of EU SafeBorders project in 2004.

SID’s goals include:

Synch the U.S. with the global celebrations in a highly collaborative way Raise awareness of Safer Internet Day in the U.S. Serve as an information clearinghouse for all participants in the U.S. Promote safe, active participation Amplify youth participation and voice in discussion

Since its launch, the organization has been teaching children, educators, parents and seniors how to use the internet in a positive and constructive way.

The organization offers resources and best practices on handling everything from cyberbullying to identity protection.

For more information on safe internet practices, visit connectsafely.org or beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com.