PHOTOS: Huge anticipation for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy test flight

Many are waiting for the highly anticipated SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch, which is the most powerful rocket ever.

LIVE COVERAGE: Count on Spectrum News on Tuesday for comprehensive coverage of the launch. We'll have live coverage on TV, on our Facebook page, on Instagram and live feeds on Twitter. Also watch the launch live on our website. The launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. ET and closes at 4 p.m.



Spectators and space fans arrived early Tuesday morning to select their spot to watch for this special takeoff, with the launch window opening at 1:30 p.m.

Sunrise and Rockets- what more could a Floridian ask for?@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/HuYnlD1sMM — Bailey Myers (@BaileyMyers_) February 6, 2018

The test flight marks the most ambitious one for SpaceX to date and is one that the company's CEO is particularly thrilled with since he announced its plans seven years ago.

And for Tuesday's mission, SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk’s own personal car will be part of the mission.

A preview video was released on Monday night, with Musk himself envisioning to play in his mind as the Falcon Heavy launches into orbit bringing with it the heaviest payload SpaceX has ever launched.

It is equipped with Musk's own personal cherry red Tesla Roadster electric car, which will be launched into space with a course on an elliptical path around the Sun to Mars where it will stay in the red planet's orbit forever.

"It's about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past and I can't think of anything more exciting than going up there and being among the stars," Musk said.

Asked during a news conference Monday about whether he is worried about what happens to the Roadster, Musk replied, "We're not worried about the car. It will be fine. It's the last of my concerns."

Although the plan is to put the Roadster into Mars orbit where, if the mission is successful, the car will stay "for several hundred million years," he has downplayed expectations, repeatedly saying that there is a good chance the Falcon Heavy will blow up.

""I'll be happy if it just clears the pad," Musk said Monday.

That said, "I think what I find strange is that normally I feel stressed out (about launches,) but I feel quite giddy and happy, actually," Musk said. "I'm really hopeful for this flight going as planned.

Regardless of what happens, the main objective of the launch, Musk said Monday, is to glean information and data.

"If it blows up the pad, that will be a real pain in the neck," Musk said. "... It'll be a huge downer... but hopefully, if it goes wrong, it'll go wrong far into the mission so we've learned as much as we can."

A mishap would not affect production of the Falcon Heavy, he said. But it would take up to nine months to repair the pad.

If successful, however, SpaceX could target another Falcon Heavy launch in about three months.

The Falcon Heavy was designed to carry humans into space, and restore the possibility of flying mission with crew to the moon or even Mars.

Many will not just see the rocket launch but two of the side boosters are anticipated to land simultaneously right there back at the Kennedy Space Center.

The third booster will land on a barge off shore.

If you are in Central Florida or on the Space Coast, be prepared for a series of sonic booms around 9 minutes after launch or later, with the boosters returning to Earth.

Simulation of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Live updates

Live blog and updates: The test launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Live chat

Live Blog LIVE CHAT: SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Watch the launch live