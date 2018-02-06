PepsiCo backtracks after 'Lady Dorito' backlash

Looks like ladies will have to crunch their Doritos like everyone else after all.

PepsiCo says there will be no "Lady Doritos"

PepsiCo says comments by CEO were misinterpreted

Frito-Lay and parent company PepsiCo tried to quash online furor after the CEO said the company was getting ready to launch newly designed and packaged products with women in mind.

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said the following on the podcast Freakonomics last week:

"It’s not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently? And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse."

Nooyi said this decision was made because women can't enjoy Doritos the way men can -- licking their fingers, pouring the last few broken bits out of the bag and into their mouths.

"Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously, and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

Displeasure at the idea was overwhelming online. We conducted social media polls, and both showed readers don't want "Lady Doritos":

After a day of social media backlash online though, PepsiCo said the interpretation of Nooyi's comments was inaccurate.

Doritos responded with a simple tweet Tuesday:

We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.