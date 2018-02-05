Eating Doritos like a lady means a new chip, CEO says

In all the ways to do something "like a lady," who knew that eating Doritos could be one of them?

In an interview on the podcast Freakonomics, PepsiCo's CEO says women will be able to do just that.

Indra Nooyi told interviewer Stephen Dubner last week that the company was getting ready to roll out a bunch of newly-designed and packaged products with women in mind.

The idea, according to Nooyi, is that while men love to lick their fingers while eating Doritos, and tip the bag to get all the broken pieces into their mouths at the end, women don't do that.  

"Women would love to do the same, but they don’t," Nooyi said. "They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously, and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

So PepsiCo is working to design and package Doritos and other products with women in mind.

"It’s not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?" Nooyi said. "And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women,  low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse."

Does PepsiCo have actual science to back up these "men are from Mars, women from Venus" claims about Dorito eating? Overall, people on social media seem shocked that this is a problem that needed solving.

 
