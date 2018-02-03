Authorities warn of child porn video circulating on Facebook

A video of a young girl performing oral sex on a man was circulated on Facebook, causing law enforcement to issue warnings to those sharing it.
Many agencies were contacted about the video, including Orlando Police.
If you come across the video, here’s what you should do:
- Don’t share it
- Report it to the police
- Also report it to the social media platform where it was shared
- Delete it
There are indications that the video originated from Alabama before it was shared nationally, according to AL.com.
The girl and the man in the video have not yet been identified, Alabama investigators said.
Remember, sharing child pornography is a crime and may result in criminal charges.
