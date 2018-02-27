IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day

Last Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
It is National Pancake Day and IHOP is serving up a free stack of those famous breakfast cakes for a good cause.
- Free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to customers
- Customers can donate to help children with illnesses
- Feb. 27 is National Pancake Day
Once known as the International House of Pancakes, IHOP is giving away a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday and people can donate to help children with critical illness, the company stated in a press release.
"Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations," IHOP stated.
According to IHOP, between it and its customers, more than $30 million have been raised since 2006.
