Gun owners destroy or get rid of their AR-15s

A growing trend online shows gun owners destroying or getting rid of their firearms in response to the 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida this month.

Former AR-15 owners say they do not need that firearm

Advocates say instead of destroying AR-15, give it to responsible gun owner



Scott-Dani Pappalardo, who says he has the second amendment tattooed on his arm, holds his AR-15 in one video explaining why he is about to destroy it.

He believes AR-15s have become the gun of choice in mass shootings. Towards the end of the video, he saws the gun in half.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Amanda Meyer also decided she did not need her weapon, this time a handgun. She proceeded to saw it into pieces and post the video on Facebook.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

These people say they are doing their part in making sure there is one less firearm in this country.

Another man, Ben Dickmann, did not destroy his AR-15 style rifle, but turned it into the Broward County Sheriff's Department. He wrote in his Facebook post.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

AR-15 advocates, like members of the AR-15 Gun Owners Facebook group, are calling these posts

"political theater."

"Hey, here's an idea. Instead of destroying it, give it to a RESPONSIBLE gun owner! PS. You shouldn't own any firearms anyway," the group stated.

