Gun owners destroy or get rid of their AR-15s

A growing trend online shows gun owners destroying or getting rid of their firearms in response to the 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida this month.
- Former AR-15 owners say they do not need that firearm
- Advocates say instead of destroying AR-15, give it to responsible gun owner
Scott-Dani Pappalardo, who says he has the second amendment tattooed on his arm, holds his AR-15 in one video explaining why he is about to destroy it.
He believes AR-15s have become the gun of choice in mass shootings. Towards the end of the video, he saws the gun in half.
Amanda Meyer also decided she did not need her weapon, this time a handgun. She proceeded to saw it into pieces and post the video on Facebook.
These people say they are doing their part in making sure there is one less firearm in this country.
Another man, Ben Dickmann, did not destroy his AR-15 style rifle, but turned it into the Broward County Sheriff's Department. He wrote in his Facebook post.
AR-15 advocates, like members of the AR-15 Gun Owners Facebook group, are calling these posts
"political theater."
"Hey, here's an idea. Instead of destroying it, give it to a RESPONSIBLE gun owner! PS. You shouldn't own any firearms anyway," the group stated.
