Douglas High deputy thought gunfire was outside, attorney says

The Broward County deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day of the shooting says he didn't go inside to confront the gunman because he thought the gunfire was coming from outside.

Scot Peterson's attorney issued his first public statement about the attack, saying his actions were consistent with his training of outdoor gunfire.

Peterson's attorney on Monday also blasted Israel's account of Peterson's actions, saying it was "untrue" that the deputy failed to meet Sheriff's Office's standards or acted with cowardice at the scene.

Peterson resigned after the Broward County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into the Valentine's Day shooting in which 17 people were killed. Sheriff Scott Israel said video shows the school resource officer taking up a position outside a building for four minutes but "never went in."

Israel said he was "devastated, sick to my stomach. There are no words. I mean, these families lost their children."

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and has admitted to the attack. The massacre has ignited a debate over gun control laws in Florida and nationwide.