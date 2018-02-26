Beach by new Hard Rock Hotel to become traffic-free next month

Beach driving will no longer be allowed on a stretch of Daytona Beach by the end of next month.

Volusia County officials say it's beginning to transition the part of the beach behind the soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel into a traffic-free zone, no later than March 30.

Hard Rock Hotel had to meet certain requirements to get the traffic-free zone, in front of the beach, which it did meet.

That included a certification that it had met Hard Rock Internationals' requirements and standards.

The new Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach is expected to open this spring.