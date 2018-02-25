FL House Speaker calls for sheriff's suspension following Parkland shooting

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called for the suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

FL House Speaker calls for sheriff's suspension

Richard Corcoran says Broward Co. Sheriff ignored warning signs



Corcoran sent a letter to Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday, urging him to suspend Israel for “incompetence and dereliction of duty.”

“In the years leading up to this unspeakable tragedy, Sheriff Israel, his deputies, and staff ignored repeated warning signs about the violent, erratic, threatening, and antisocial behavior of Nikolas Jacob Cruz,” Corcoran wrote.

The letter is supported by 73 other Republican members of the Florida House.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has faced criticism in the days following the shooting. In the last week, it was reported that the School Resource Officer, deputy Scot Peterson, did not enter the school to confront the shooter.

Israel appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and said he would not be resigning. His response came after Florida Rep. Bill Hager called for Israel to be removed from his post.

Meanwhile, Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday to investigate the law enforcement response to the mass school shooting.