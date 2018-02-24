Phone calls warned that alleged school shooter Nikolas Cruz wanted to kill people

A woman close to the accused South Florida School Shooter warned the FBI that he was going to explode and wanted to kill people.

One caller said Nikolas Cruz was 'into ISIS', cutting animals

Called said 19-year-old Cruz had mental capacity of 12 to 14 year old

That warning came more than a month before the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The transcript of the 13-minute phone call a woman made to the FBI more than a month before the Parkland school shooting shows how she warned that something was going to happen.

Warning signs were missed in a Jan. 5, call from a woman who knows 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. The woman, who was not identified in the transcript, told the FBI Cruz had the mental capacity of a 12 to a 14 year old and he just lost his mother in November.

"If you go onto his Instagram pages, you'll see all the guns. He's so into ISIS and I'm afraid this something's going happen. Because he doesn't have the mental capacity. He is outraged if someone talks to him about certain things. And he had pulled a rifle on his mother before she passed away," she said, stated the transcript.

The woman warns Cruz threatened to kill himself, then wanted to kill others.

She told the FBI he posted photos of guns, ammunition and sliced up animals on his Instagram accounts.

"He's thrown out of all these schools because he would pick up a chair and just throw it at somebody, a teacher or a student because he didn't like the way they were talking to him. I just think about, you know, getting into a school and just shooting the place up," the woman warned.

The FBI did not act on the tip.

More than a month later, investigators say Cruz shot and killed 17 people at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The FBI tip was one of several missed signs for help. From 2008 to 2016, there were at least 39 911 calls for service involving Cruz.

The following is an excerpt of one of those 911 calls.

Caller: "I need somebody here because I'm afraid he comes back and he has a lot of weapons."

911: "What kind of weapon ma'am?"

Caller: "Let me ask my son. What kind of weapon did he get? That he's going to get?"

Male voice near caller: "A Remington."

Caller: "A Remington."

911: "Ok, and who did this?"

Caller: "Uh Nikolas Cruz."

Gov. Rick Scott has called for the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In a statement released to CNN on Friday, Wray apologized that the tip was never given to the FBI's Miami field office and he called for a full investigation.

