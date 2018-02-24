Delta, United join companies that are cutting ties with NRA

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are joining the growing number of companies that are severing its business relationships with the National Rifle Association of America following the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Delta, United wants to end discounted offers to NRA

Some companies are cutting ties with gun-lobbying group

RELATED: Phone calls warned that alleged school shooter Nikolas Cruz wanted to kill people

On Saturday morning, the airline tweeted that it would be contacting the NRA that it will be ending a contract that offers discounted rates and that Delta wants its information taken off of the gun organization's website.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Many people on Twitter reacted from Delta's decisions, with some praising the airline to others criticizing it.

Thank you. I’ve been thinking about cancelling my AMEX Skymiles cards, but I think I’ll hold onto them. 💚 — Anne Simone (@OhAnneSimone) February 24, 2018

@Delta Now that you have ceased your relationship with the NRA, for nothing that ANY of its members did, will sever relationships with all the alcohol brands that you surround yourself with and take money from? Drunk driving kills more than these crazies do. — Joe Joe (@joejoertr) February 24, 2018

United Airlines also joined with Delta in cutting ties with the NRA on Saturday morning.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

The NRA has not yet responded to Delta's and United Airlines' announcement.

Meanwhile, U.S. companies that have partnered with the NRA to offer discounts and benefits to its members have begun to distance themselves from the gun-lobbying group after the latest school shooting.

Following is a list of some of the companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:

First National Bank of Omaha: The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.

The Hertz Corp: The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.

MetLife Inc.: The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website Enterprise Holdings Inc. The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.

Symantec Corp.: The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.

Chubb Ltd.: The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.

Best Western: The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.

Wyndham Hotels: The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.