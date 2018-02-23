Opioid-like kratom linked to salmonella outbreak across 20 states

Last Updated: Friday, February 23, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to kratom products, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Currently, 28 people have salmonella infections spanning across 20 states. Additionally, 11 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak.
Kratom is traditionally made into tea, but the herbal drug can also be chewed, smoked, or ingested in capsules.
Historically, kratom has been used in Southeast Asia as a sedative, recreational drug, pain killer, and medicine.
However, the CDC warns that kratom should not be consumed since the source of salmonella has not been identified.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there is no evidence that kratom is safe.
The Drug Enforcement Administration has been working to ban the sale of kratom claiming it is hazardous to public safety.
So far, no deaths have been reported due to the outbreak.
