Instant Pot users: Check your code, overheating an issue in some

One of the most popular Christmas gifts last year, Instant Pot is warning of an overheating problem.

Instant Pot warns some pots have been overheating

The Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker pots have been overheating at the bottom of the pot.

According to a post on the Instant Pot Community Facebook page, the affected pots have batch codes of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

Owners should check the underside of their instant pots to see if they’re affected.

While there's no recall yet, the company says they expect to make an announcement within the next few weeks.

If you have any questions, call 1-800-828-7280, ext. 2.

