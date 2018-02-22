Cinemark Theaters restricts bag sizes for moviegoers

In what the company calls a new security policy, Cinemark announced Thursday that it was restricting bag sizes for movie goers.

Cinemark Theaters restricts bag sizes for movie goers

Bag sizes restricted for security and safety

The movie theater company says bags or packages bigger than 12 inches high by 12 inches wide by 6 inches deep will not be permitted into the theater.

That restricts most bags down to the size of standard, non-large purse or handbag.

Medical equipment and diaper bags will also be permitted.

There are two Cinemark theaters along the I-4 corridor -- one in Orlando at the old Artegon Marketplace, and one in Lakeland at Lakeland Square Mall.

What does a 12"x12"x6" bag look like? Auction site Ebay has a guide on its website.