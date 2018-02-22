In what the company calls a new security policy, Cinemark announced Thursday that it was restricting bag sizes for movie goers.
- Cinemark Theaters restricts bag sizes for movie goers
- Bag sizes restricted for security and safety
- Medical equipment and diaper bags will also be permitted
The movie theater company says bags or packages bigger than 12 inches high by 12 inches wide by 6 inches deep will not be permitted into the theater.
That restricts most bags down to the size of standard, non-large purse or handbag.
Medical equipment and diaper bags will also be permitted.
There are two Cinemark theaters along the I-4 corridor -- one in Orlando at the old Artegon Marketplace, and one in Lakeland at Lakeland Square Mall.
What does a 12"x12"x6" bag look like? Auction site Ebay has a guide on its website.
latest news: consumer
- Cinemark Theaters restricts bag sizes for moviegoers
- RECALL: Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy dog food test for low levels of euthanasia drug
- RECALL ALERT: Several dog products recalled for salmonella
- 'Ale Trail' aims to put Orlando area on national craft beer map
- Walmart's Scan & Go technology now at three Tampa Bay area stores
- CDs to disappear from Best Buy shelves
- Falcon Heavy 'a shot in the arm' for Space Coast businesses
- PepsiCo backtracks after 'Lady Dorito' backlash
- Video warns parents of risk related to baby car seat mirror