An Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Juliet Odierna of Cape Coral.

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Cape Coral girl

Could be in company of man and woman, says FDLE



She was last seen around the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



Odierna was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skorts and black shoes. She is described as a white female, 4-foot-3 inches and weighing about 80 pounds.

Officials say the child may be the in the company of 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas.

Moschovas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

Officials say they could be traveling in a 2016 black Hyundai Accent with the temporary tag CBN9123, or white Ford F150.

