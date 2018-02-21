Trump hosting 'listening session' on school safety following shooting

President Donald Trump is hosting a meeting to discuss school safety on Wednesday, a day after the president directed the Justice Department to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in October's Las Vegas shooting.

President Donald Trump invited parents, teachers and students

Session will discuss efforts to increase safety at schools

With the Parkland community grieving over the nation's latest school shooting, the president is inviting parents, teachers and students to the White House for a "listening session."

The session will include people impacted by the mass shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead. Officials named Nikolas Cruz, 19, as the shooter and was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for disciplinary reasons.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each person killed in the deadly shooting

"… we will be hosting parents teachers and students here at the White House to discuss efforts to ensure safety at our schools. Members of the Parkland community will be attending this listening session," said White House Press Sectary Sarah Sanders.

People who were impacted by past school shootings including the Columbine and Sandy Hook shootings will be in attendance as well.