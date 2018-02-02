Sanford entrepreneur shares secrets of success with aspiring business owners

Starting a new business is not an easy task. But one Sanford entrepreneur is sharing his secrets of success with other aspiring business owners.

Sanford entrepreneur shares business secrets at workshop

Smith successful after selling ‘Mello Steve’s Pnuts’



Smith wants to help bring new businesses back to Goldsboro community

Steve Smith, Jr. said something about his boiled peanuts made them an instant hit.

“It became a trend. Everybody was posting pictures with their peanuts and sharing with their peanuts,” said Smith.

The level of success he experienced selling ‘Mello Steve’s Pnuts’ at farmer’s markets and around town may have been a bit unexpected.

But Smith said his recipe for success is clear.

“Make sure that you have consistency and quality, and that will make the difference,” said Smith.

On Friday, Smith held an entrepreneur workshop to share what he’s learned about selling a product with some aspiring new business owners.

“Because it’s important to give back,” said Smith.

The aspiring business owners may have an uphill climb. Many of them at the workshop want to start business in the historic Goldsboro community where booming business has been hard to come by for decades.

Despite a brand new streetscape down Historic Goldsboro Boulevard, several empty storefronts remain.

“Small businesses are what really run the economy when it really boils down to it,” said Smith.

Smith hopes his success will help create a blueprint for others to begin their own start-ups, and help build business as part of an ongoing effort to bring new businesses back to the Goldsboro community.

Smith said after some ups and downs, he sees his boiled peanut business continuing to thrive.

“I love that the demand is a lot higher than the supply is, and that’s how I know I have something significant and special,” said Smith.

Steve Smith, Jr. said he will continue to help young entrepreneurs as much as he can.

He can be reached at (407) 562-7688 and through Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media.