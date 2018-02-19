Vice President Pence coming to Kennedy Space Center this week

Vice President Mike Pence is bringing the National Space Council to Kennedy Space Center this week.

Vice President Pence to visit Kennedy Space Center

Pence will tour launch facilities, host National Space Council meeting

NASA confirms Pence will arrive at KSC on Tuesday, where he will tour the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's launch facilities.

On Wednesday he will lead a National Space Council meeting on "Moon, Mars and Worlds Beyond: Winning the Next Frontier."

Pence is also expected to tour Kennedy Space Center.

President Trump brought back the council and instilled Pence as the head. It was disbanded in 1993.

Pence visited Kennedy Space Center last year for a tour.