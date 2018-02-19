50 years on, 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' still inspires

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” made its debut 50 years ago today, and both the nation and Florida are commemorating the iconic Rollins College graduate.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" debuted 50 years ago today

Rollins grad Fred Rogers inspired generations of children, adults

Postage stamp, movie coming out on Rogers, show



The city of Winter Park celebrated the show this past weekend with its fourth annual "Be My Neighbor Day." It celebrated the legacy of the beloved public broadcasting host Fred Rogers, who lived in Winter Park and attended Rollins, where he studied music.

The event featured educational activities as part of Winter Park's Weekend of the Arts celebration.

"More importantly than anything else was to continue Fred Rogers' legacy. To try to encourage people to be nice to each other and be good neighbors," said Phil Hoffman, the executive director of WUCF-TV, the PBS affiliate that put on the event.

Kids also got to meet Daniel Tiger, who originally debuted on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."



And coming to a neighborhood near you: A Mister Rogers postage stamp, as well as a movie starring Tom Hanks that explores part of Rogers' life.

The U.S. Postal Service will release the Forever stamp to honor Rogers' life and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." The stamp will be unveiled March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" was produced. The stamp features Rogers and the puppet King Friday XIII that appeared on the show.

Rogers hosted the show for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, the Sony Tri-Star Pictures biopic "You Are My Friend," inspired by a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, is set to begin production in September for a 2019 release. It will be directed by "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" filmmaker Marielle Heller.