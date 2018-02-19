HPV vaccine prevents STD, cancer, but many teens still don't get it, says study

It's the most common sexually transmitted virus and infection in the U.S., and it can be prevented, yet fewer than a third of adolescents receive the vaccine, a new study reveals.

In a new Blue Cross Blue Shield Association analysis, studies find that only 29 percent of the teens its members insure receive a first dose of the HPV vaccine by their 13th birthday.

The CDC finds, nationally, only 43 percent of teens are up-to-date on all the recommended doses of the vaccine.

“Just as it’s important for women to undergo a Pap smear for early detection of HPV infections, it is even more vital to prevent HPV infections before they happen,” said Dr. Trent Haywood, senior vice president and chief medical officer for BCBSA. “All adolescents should take advantage of this affordable medical innovation that prevents cancer and has minimal side effects.”

The HPV vaccination can prevent many of these cancers, and pediatricians recommend HPV vaccination beginning at age 11.

According to the CDC:

Every year, approximately 19,400 women & 12,100 men affected by cancers caused by HPV

About 79 million Americans are currently infected. About 14 million people become newly infected each year.

HPV is so common that almost every person who is sexually-active will get HPV at some time in their life if they don’t get the HPV vaccine.

Even worse, in women, HPV infection can lead to cervical cancer, which leads to about 4,000 deaths per year. And in men, it can cause penile cancer. HPV also causes some cases of oral cancer, cancer of the anus and genital warts.

The top three reasons parents cited for not vaccinating:

Concern for adverse side effects (60 percent)

View their child is not at risk, so vaccine is unnecessary (24 percent)

Did not have enough information about the vaccine (12 percent)

“The HPV vaccine can help prevent six types of cancer and offers the opportunity to prevent nearly 30,000 cancers each year,” said Richard C. Wender, M.D., chief cancer control officer for the American Cancer Society. “With over a dozen extensive safety studies and more than 270 million doses given worldwide over the past 10 years, national and international organizations are confident that the HPV vaccine is extremely safe."



BCBSA also conducted an online national survey of 739 parents of children ages 10 to 13 that have not yet received the HPV vaccine. The survey found that 52 percent of parents do not intend to give their child the HPV vaccine.

"If we vaccinate all 11- and 12-year-olds and continue screening, we can actually eliminate cervical cancer within a generation and dramatically reduce the risk for all HPV related cancers,” Wender said.

NOTE: In October 2016, the CDC changed the adolescent HPV vaccination recommendation from three to two doses, starting the vaccine series before the child’s 15th birthday. The report defines a completed regimen as three doses. The second dose of the HPV vaccine should be given six to twelve months after the first dose. It is recommended for teens and young adults who start the series at ages 15 through 26 to complete three doses of the HPV vaccine.