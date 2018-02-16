RECALL: Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy dog food test for low levels of euthanasia drug

Last Updated: Friday, February 16, 2018, 4:59 PM EST

Some popular dog food brands are under recall after tests found extremely low levels of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in the food.

JM Smucker Company is recalling canned dog food for the brands Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Skippy and Ol' Roy.

Smucker said the pentobarbital in the food tested at very low levels, and do not pose a threat to pet safety. They are removing the food out of an abundance of caution.

Smucker says an investigation is ongoing into how the drug was introduced into their supply chain, and say they've traced it to a single, minor ingredient from a single supplier and manufacturing facility.

Anyone with concerns can contact Smucker at 1-800-828-9980, or via email using the contact form on this website.

Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train are among several brands under the Big Hearts Pet Brands umbrella, which was acquired by Smucker in the last few years.

Ol' Roy is a private label brand sold only at Walmart.

Item Name UPC Item Code(s)

GRAVY TRAIN

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks

 

7910052541
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips 7910052542
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks 7910052543
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910051645
Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910051647
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910034417
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910034418
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew 7910051933
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley 7910051934
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks 7910034417

SKIPPY

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow

 

7910071860
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits 7910050243
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon 7910050246
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken 7910050247
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver 7910050248
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew 7910050249
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken 7910050244
Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef 7910050250
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef 7910050245

OL' ROY

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips

 8113117570

KIBBLES 'N BITS
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack 7910010377 7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Var. Pack 7910010382 7910048367    7910010378
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack 7910010380 7910010377    7910010375
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack 7910010375 7910048367
Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy 7910010375 7910048367
Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy 7910010380
Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy 7910010378
