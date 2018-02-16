RECALL: Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy dog food test for low levels of euthanasia drug

Some popular dog food brands are under recall after tests found extremely low levels of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in the food.

JM Smucker Company is recalling canned dog food for the brands Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Skippy and Ol' Roy.

Smucker said the pentobarbital in the food tested at very low levels, and do not pose a threat to pet safety. They are removing the food out of an abundance of caution.

Smucker says an investigation is ongoing into how the drug was introduced into their supply chain, and say they've traced it to a single, minor ingredient from a single supplier and manufacturing facility.

Anyone with concerns can contact Smucker at 1-800-828-9980, or via email using the contact form on this website.

Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train are among several brands under the Big Hearts Pet Brands umbrella, which was acquired by Smucker in the last few years.

Ol' Roy is a private label brand sold only at Walmart.