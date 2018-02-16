RECALL: Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy dog food test for low levels of euthanasia drug

Some popular dog food brands are under recall after tests found extremely low levels of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in the food.
JM Smucker Company is recalling canned dog food for the brands Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Skippy and Ol' Roy.
Smucker said the pentobarbital in the food tested at very low levels, and do not pose a threat to pet safety. They are removing the food out of an abundance of caution.
Smucker says an investigation is ongoing into how the drug was introduced into their supply chain, and say they've traced it to a single, minor ingredient from a single supplier and manufacturing facility.
Anyone with concerns can contact Smucker at 1-800-828-9980, or via email using the contact form on this website.
Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train are among several brands under the Big Hearts Pet Brands umbrella, which was acquired by Smucker in the last few years.
Ol' Roy is a private label brand sold only at Walmart.
|Item Name
|UPC Item Code(s)
|
GRAVY TRAIN
Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks
|
7910052541
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips
|7910052542
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks
|7910052543
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|7910051645
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks
|7910051647
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks
|7910034417
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|7910034418
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew
|7910051933
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley
|7910051934
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks
|7910034417
|
SKIPPY
Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow
|
7910071860
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits
|7910050243
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon
|7910050246
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken
|7910050247
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver
|7910050248
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew
|7910050249
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken
|7910050244
|Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef
|7910050250
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef
|7910050245
|
OL' ROY
Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips
|8113117570
|
KIBBLES 'N BITS
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack
|7910010377
|7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Var. Pack
|7910010382
|7910048367
|7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack
|7910010380
|7910010377
|7910010375
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack
|7910010375
|7910048367
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy
|7910010375
|7910048367
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy
|7910010380
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy
|7910010378
