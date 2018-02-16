Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando swears in new board

The search for a new president at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando continues, but on Friday, a new Board of Directors was sworn in.

New Board of Director sworn in at Hispanic Chamber

New board also to focus on Puerto Rican business



Seach for new president continues

They commenced over the installation luncheon that celebrated the chamber's 25 year history of growing and supporting local Hispanic businesses.

It's been a tough past year for the chamber though, when the previous president, Frank López, resigned after being in command for a little less than a year.

The new Chair of the Board, Paul Roldán, expressed the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando is ready for a big change.

"Yes, it’s been turbulent. There’s been change but that's ok, we embrace it and we see this as an opportunity for growth, opportunity for betterment, and we're going to take advantage of that,” Roldán said. “There's a momentum; this chamber has such a long history, such goodwill, a community that surrounds it and supports it.”

There's no word yet on when a new president will be selected.

The new board of directors is focused on continuing their work in the community, also focusing on the influx of Puerto Rican businesses in Central Florida.