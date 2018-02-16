Daytona Beach businesses hopeful for plenty foot traffic during Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is this weekend, and local businesses are hoping to capitalize off all the race fans hitting Daytona Beach.

For a new business manager like Alex Watson, welcoming race fans into her Pink Narcissus clothing store is looking promising this race weekend.

"You never know, especially in a new place, a new area, a new market, one of the things," said Watson, store manager.

Watson said the foot traffic has been great.

"It’s been a nice treat for us to see a little bit of a mix of everybody," Watson said.

She's only been open a month, but she's looking forward to the hundreds of thousands expected to hit the speedway and the surrounding area this weekend.

"I think it's going to be huge. I know that the Daytona 500 already brings in so many people, and so many people are spending money and eating and going shopping. So I'm hoping we get a huge piece of that," Watson said.

Watson said thankfully she's in a good spot at One Daytona.

"You have to kind of walk through the center to get where you're going that's where we're kind of hoping to see the most traffic," Watson said.

Mary and Bobby Locke have been coming to the Daytona 500 for more than 20 years.

"We were in great economic stress in California where we live, so anything that's new boost the economy I'm in favor of," said Mary Locke.

Watson hopes favor is on her side so she too can win this weekend.

"My goal is to see a successful weekend," Watson said.

According to an economic impact study from two years ago, Daytona 500 visitors spend more at chain stores, name brand shopping, and race merchandise.

The Daytona Beach Conventions and Visitors Bureau says in 2015 Speedweeks brought in about $200 million. The bureau is now in the process of a new study and will soon have updated numbers on these events.