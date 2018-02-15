SCHOOL SHOOTING: Several fake GoFundMe accounts circulating, officials say

Several fake GoFundMe accounts have been set up in the name of the Parkland school shooting victims, officials said Thursday.

But the Broward County Sheriff wants to get the word out that there is only one official page.

The real GoFundMe page is called the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund, named for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where at least 17 people were killed Wednesday.

Donations to the page, run by the Broward Education Foundation, will go to financial support and relief efforts for the victims and families of the mass shooting, the GoFundMe page says.

As of noon Thursday, just less than 24 hours after the attack, the GoFundMe page had raised $162,000 of a $300,000 goal.

This GoFundMe.com site is not managed by Spectrum News 13 or Spectrum Bay News 9. For more information on how the site works and the rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.