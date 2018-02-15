SCHOOL SHOOTING: White nationalist group claims Cruz was member

From President Donald Trump to community leaders, the message was clear: Something needs to be done with those suffering from mental illness.

This comes after Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday morning, one for each person killed in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

At a 2 p.m. hearing on Thursday, Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered that Cruz will continue to be held without bond.

Afterwards during a Thursday afternoon press conference, officer Michael Leonard of the city of Coconut Creek explained how he captured Cruz.

While looking along various backroads close to the school, Leonard saw a person wearing the same clothes as the shooter, he recalled.

"He was taken into custody without any issues," Leonard said, but would not comment if there were any weapons found on Cruz.

Cruz's captured by law enforcement was recorded on video.

Mike Quaranta caught the moment law enforcement officers captured the Stoneman Douglas High School gunman. "With no regard for their own lives, they apprehended and jumped on the suspect not knowing what he would do or had on him," Quaranta said. LATEST: https://t.co/Bcp1cMII1R pic.twitter.com/6W3IzMedYk — News 13 (@MyNews13) February 15, 2018

Earlier in the day, the president spoke to a "nation in grief" after "innocent children" and "caring teachers" became victims of "hatred and evil." Trump called Parkland a "great and safe" community and explained how the shooter killed 17 people and wounded at least 14 others.

"No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger at an American school," Trump said.

The president said that his administration will be working closely with local enforcement about the shooting and to learn everything they can. He also declared that his administration will be "tackling" mental health.

"We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health. Later this month I will be meeting with the nation’s governors and attorney generals, where making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority. It is not enough to simply take actions to make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference," Trump said.

In a seperate Thursday morning news conference, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the names of those who died will be released later in the day, which he called a "daunting task."

Cruz will appear before a judge at 2 p.m., Thursday afternoon, Israel said, adding that officials are interviewing various witnesses to "make sure that justice is served."

Israel said that there have been a number of copy-cat school shooting calls and he added that the full-power of the Sheriff's Office will be used to charge those who are caught making those calls.

Israel urged people that if they "see something, say something" because it can prevent incidents like Wednesday's shooting from happening.

Gov. Rick Scott also said that "our hearts and prayers are with these families" and mentioned that he visited families at the hospitals. Scott said he spoke to House Speaker Paul Ryan and other officials that someone with mental illness should not have access to guns and to make sure students who go to school are safe from gun violence.

"The violence has to stop. We cannot lose another child in this country to violence in the school," Scott said.

Robert F. Lasky, a special agent in charge of the Miami division of the FBI, said that federal agents are helping the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

He also mentioned that in 2017, the FBI received information about a comment on YouTube channel that stated, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." Lasky said that after a search, the FBI could not identify who made the comment.

Robert Runcie, the superintendent for Broward County Schools, took the microphone and said that "real funding" for mental health for youth is needed.

He said that he spoke with elected leaders in the legislature to get more funds increased to get more counselors and other services for schools.

Israel returned to the microphone to say that money should not be an issue to increase law enforcement and first responders and he continued saying that the Baker Act, which allows for involuntary examination of anyone who is considered to be a harm to himself or others, is limited.

He called on lawmakers to let law enforcement be allowed to take a person who makes a comment or post something graphic on social media that is deemed dangerous and take him or her to a mental health personnel.

Dr. Evan Boyer, medical director of Broward Health North, said that nine months ago his facility did an active-shooter drill and congratulated hospital staff for their work on Wednesday. Broward Health North saw a total of nine patients, including Cruz. Two patients died and three were discharged and three are still in the hospital, explained Boyer.

Broward Health Medical Center saw seven patients, two are in critical condition and the five are either home or on the way home.

After the Thursay morning press conference, a leader of a white nationalist militia said Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

Jordan Jereb told The Associated Press on Thursday that his group, the Republic of Florida, wants Florida to become its own white ethno-state. He said his group holds "spontaneous random demonstrations" and tries not to participate in the modern world.

Jereb said he did not know Cruz personally and that "he acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he's solely responsible for what he just did."

He also said he had "trouble with a girl" and he believed the timing of the attack, carried out on Valentine’s Day, was not a coincidence.

Interactive timeline: Parkland shooting

