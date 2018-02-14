RECALL ALERT: Several dog products recalled for salmonella

Four pet food companies have recalled products over threat of salmonella contamination.

This potential contamination poses a threat not only to the pets eating it, but also to humans whose hands come in contact with it.

Salmonella contamination symptoms:

Feeling lethargic

Fever

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Adominal cramping

Diarrhea

According to the FDA, two people have picked up salmonella from the Raw for Paws product listed below. Typically a person or pet affected with salmonella experiences symptoms for a week. Hospitalization and medical treatment can be necessary if symptoms become severe.

The FDA recommends washing your hands after handling your pet’s food.

Raws for Paws Dog Food

The Minneapolis-based company is recalling 5-pound and 1-pound sealed plastic tubes, called chubs, of its Ground Turkey Pet Food. The product affected was packaged in Turkey Pet Food cases with the manufacture date of 10/12/2017 and Combo Pack cases with a manufacture date between 10/12/2017 and 2/2/2018. The codes for these cases are 9900008, 9900009, 9900014, and 9900015. The recalled pet food was distributed directly to consumers and via online mail order to Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Red Barn Pet Products

Red Barn Pet Products is recalling its Redbarn Naturals 7-inch Bully Stick Dog Chews 3-pack due to concerns of salmonella contamination. The affected products were sold in pet speciality stores nationwide with an expiration date of 112120ABC stamped on the side. The UPC of the voluntarily recalled product is #7 85184 25105 8.

Darwin’s Dog Food

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products is recalling select lots of its Darwin’s ZooLogics dog food, which includes ZooLogics Chicken and Vegetable Meals for Dogs manufactured on 11/2/17 and ZooLogics Duck and Vegetable Meals for Dogs manufactured on 11/16/17.

Smokehouse Pet Products

The company its recalling its 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies.” The affected product was sold to various retailers who distribute to stores in Colorado, Michigan, Washington and North Carolina. The recalled treats have UPC Code: 78565857957, Lot number: 449294 and are marked with the Best Used By Date of 10/25/19.