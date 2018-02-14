Parkland shooting: Legislators express grief, condolences

A former student opened fire at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day, killing at least two and sending more than a dozen to hospitals, Broward County Sheriff's officials said.

The Ash Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was one of at least four shootings at middle and high schools across the nation since the beginning of the year, reported CNN.

Legislators from the Tampa and Orlando areas expressed their condolences on social media and offered their support to first responders who may head to South Florida to help the students, staff, medical teams and law enforcement agencies in Parkland.

My heart breaks for the victims, students, and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My prayers are with them, their loved ones and our first responders. . — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) February 14, 2018

Following the news on the terrifying shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and praying for the students, teachers and law enforcement officials. — Tom Rooney (@TomRooney) February 14, 2018

We just had a moment of silence on the floor of the Florida House. No words are adequate to lessen the pain. We pray for the victims and families affected. May God comfort them and guide us. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas — Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) February 14, 2018