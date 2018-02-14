Parkland shooting: Legislators express grief, condolences

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 14, 2018, 7:46 PM EST

A former student opened fire at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day, killing at least two and sending more than a dozen to hospitals, Broward County Sheriff's officials said.

The Ash Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was one of at least four shootings at middle and high schools across the nation since the beginning of the year, reported CNN.

Legislators from the Tampa and Orlando areas expressed their condolences on social media and offered their support to first responders who may head to South Florida to help the students, staff, medical teams and law enforcement agencies in Parkland.
latest news: florida