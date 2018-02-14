Parkland shooting: Legislators express grief, condolences

A former student opened fire at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day, killing at least two and sending more than a dozen to hospitals, Broward County Sheriff's officials said.
The Ash Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was one of at least four shootings at middle and high schools across the nation since the beginning of the year, reported CNN.
Legislators from the Tampa and Orlando areas expressed their condolences on social media and offered their support to first responders who may head to South Florida to help the students, staff, medical teams and law enforcement agencies in Parkland.
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018
Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018
Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018
Our worst fears are being realized. It looks like it’s a number of fatalities. Praying for all those students, families and school members affected at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018
Statement from @OrangeCoFL Mayor Teresa Jacobs on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in @BrowardCounty. #StonemanShooting #Parkland #PrayersforParkland pic.twitter.com/PJdDZhok6V— Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) February 14, 2018
Heartbreaking to see the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida. Our city is ready to provide any support and assistance that we can to Parkland and Coral Springs.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 14, 2018
Watching events in Broward w/ sorrow, frustration & grief. God bless the victims, their families, everyone at school and all affected by yet another senseless shooting. Sadly- we all know the #StonemanShooting will not be the last of these tragedies we face.— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 14, 2018
Prayers for all the students, teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. And to our first responders, be safe and godspeed.— Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) February 14, 2018
Grateful for quick response by law enforcement to shooting at Florida high school. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.— Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) February 14, 2018
My heart breaks for the victims, students, and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My prayers are with them, their loved ones and our first responders. .— Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) February 14, 2018
Following the news on the terrifying shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and praying for the students, teachers and law enforcement officials.— Tom Rooney (@TomRooney) February 14, 2018
We just had a moment of silence on the floor of the Florida House. No words are adequate to lessen the pain. We pray for the victims and families affected. May God comfort them and guide us. #MarjoryStonemanDouglas— Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) February 14, 2018
Praying for everyone involved in today's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My victim advocates will be available in full force to help the victims and their families with any services they need.— Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 14, 2018
