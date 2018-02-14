O negative blood donors needed following Broward County school shooting

Following a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, OneBlood says South Florida area hospitals need O negative blood donors.
- O negative blood donors needed, says OneBlood
- Visit OneBlood's website to make an appointment: oneblood.org
The Florida blood center says that while immediate blood needs have been met, hospitals need to replenish their O negative blood supply.
OneBlood is asking donors with O negative blood to visit a donor center or the organization's Big Red Bus blood drive to donate blood.
O negative is the universal blood type used for trauma patients, the organization said in a press release.
Eligible donors include healthy people age 16 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds.
OneBlood said interested donors can make appointments by visiting oneblood.org.
