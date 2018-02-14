Lockheed Martin will expand, create more jobs in Orlando, says Gov. Rick Scott

Gov. Rick Scott announced Wednesday that Lockheed Martin will expand upon its Orlando facility, creating 500 new jobs.
The global security and aerospace company will invest more than $50 million into its Orlando facility, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Lockheed Martin broke ground on a research and development building on Sand Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to open in 2019, which will be 255,000 square feet, says officials.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he welcomes the company’s continued investment in Orlando, transforming the city “into the innovative city it is today.”
The company employs over 14,000 Floridians in 73 locations statewide. There are currently 7,000 employees at its Orlando location.
