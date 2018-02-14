Disney World hosts job fair, offers housekeeping bonus

Walt Disney World Resort held a job Wednesday for housekeepers.

Job fair held for housekeepers at Disney World

Resort offering new-hire bonus of $1,250

The event was held at Disney's casting center on Buena Vista Drive.

Interested applicants were able to apply and interview on-site.

The resort is offering a new-hire bonus of $1,250 for full-time and part-time positions.

To be eligible for the bonus, a worker must be in the position for at least 30 days after hire.

“We have over 100 full-time and part-time positions in housekeeping and all across our world class resorts,” said Maria Maneiro, a Disney World spokeswoman. “We have a lot of great opportunities especially with all the great expansions that are happening here at Walt Disney World.”

The job fair comes just a few months after the workers union rejected a contract offering a slight pay increase. In December, after months of negotiations Disney offered the union a 50-cent per hour pay increase. However, the union voted and ultimately declined the increase, saying it wasn’t enough.

At last check the union said they plan to regroup and discuss how to approach Disney about a pay increase this year.