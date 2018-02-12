Puerto Rico fights to restore power after blackout

More power trouble in parts of Puerto Rico overnight after an explosion caused blackouts in the capital San Juan and several other areas.

Cause of explosion unknown

No one has been reported injured

The explosion, the cause of which is unknown, happened at a power plant and there have not been any known injuries but fallout came from the partial blackout it caused.

Heavy black smoke billowed from the substation as neighbors in the area described on social media seeing the sky turn orange following a loud explosion.

The island's Electric Power Authority stated the blackout affected several areas in Northern Puerto Rico.

AEE Informa: El interruptor 36210 de 115,000 voltios de Monacillo, que se averió cerca de las 9 pm, alimenta las subestaciones Villa Betina, Quebrada Negrito y el Centro de Transmisión de Juncos. CC1 pic.twitter.com/B6MFT9VlOY — AEE (@AEEONLINE) February 12, 2018

The power company is giving constant updates as more and more units are coming back up. Therefore, they are slowly getting power back in different places.

In many cases, power workers are repairing equipment that should have long been replaced but remained online due to the power authority’s years-long financial crisis.

This comes as more than 400,000 people remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.

San Juan's Mayor Carmen Cruz has been giving updates on social media.

No electricity at home; solar light to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/iv9cJEcEZM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) February 12, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this story.