Let's-a-go!: Nintendo's Mario Kart is coming to smartphones

Last Updated: Thursday, February 01, 2018, 4:59 PM EST
Nintendo made a big announcement via Twitter: Mario Kart is coming to mobile platforms in the form of Mario Kart Tour.
- Nintendo announces Mario Kart coming to mobile platforms
- Game to hit phones, tablets by end of March 2019, company says
- Mario Kart Tour Nintendo's 5th mobile game
Not much information on the game was announced, though Nintendo did note that it will hit your phones and tablets by the end of March 2019.
The game’s popularity was reignited with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a game that hit Nintendo's Switch console last April. According to Nintendo, it has since sold over 7.33 million units. That's in addition to the 8 million copies that Mario Kart 8 sold on the Wii U.
Mario Kart Tour will be the Nintendo's fifth mobile game.
Miitomo, a social-networking game, was the first, though last week it was announced to be shutting down in May. Since then, Nintendo has brought Mario, Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing to mobile.
The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
