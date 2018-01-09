White House trumpets bipartisan deal on 'Dreamers,' immigration

The White House is trumpeting a bipartisan deal on immigration that addresses both border security and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA.

In a statement released by the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said:

"President Donald J. Trump just concluded a successful bipartisan and bicameral meeting on immigration reform. During the closed-door portion of the meeting, they reached an agreement to negotiate legislation that accomplishes critically needed reforms in four high-priority areas: border security, chain migration, the visa lottery, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy."

Any legislation that does come to fruition will likely roll out in two phases, as suggested by the president: the first phase would address both "Dreamers" and border security, while the second phase will include more comprehensive immigration changes.

Trump ended the DACA program last year. The program shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation because they were brought to the country as children, but worked a job and did not have a criminal record, among other requirements.

The president said he would still insist on construction of a border security wall as part of the first phase of the agreement.

Democrats are cautiously optimistic about the plan.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was encouraging that the president seemed to be open to a deal to protect the Dreamers and that the meeting "boded well," but the president would need to follow up.

Some Congressional conservatives are skeptical of the deal, though, saying the problem with a two-step process is that the second step may not happen.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) leader of the House Freedom Caucus, said it would be up to the American people to stop such a plan.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.