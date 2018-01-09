VIDEO: Disney World monorail traveling with open door

A video posted to social media shows one of the Disney World monorail traveling with an open door.

Guests were on board at the time

Monorail was reportedly on its way to Epcot



Instagram user abbieprimeknits posted the video a few days ago.

In it, guests are seen sitting in the monorail while one of the doors remain open.

"Monorail red is not having a good day and I'm having a panic attack," the user wrote.

The monorail was on its way to Epcot at the time.



A second video posted by the same user shows the door remained open as it arrived at the Epcot station.

It’s unclear, at this point, why the door was open.

Obviously, monorail doors opening while the train is in motion is a major safety concern.

Each monorail has door sensors that alert the driver if any doors have not completely closed.

Disney recently added stickers to the monorails that read: "Caution: Do not lean against door."

It's unclear if the warning signs were in response to the incident.

Disney confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on Tuesday.

"We regret that this occured," a Disney spokesperson said. "Safety is our top priority."



The monorail was removed from service once cast members were made aware of the issue, according to the spokesperson.

