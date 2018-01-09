After SpaceX launch, top-secret Zuma mission has failed

The top-secret Zuma payload that lifted off on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night has failed.

CNN: Officials say Zuma lost in space

SpaceX won't confirm or deny rumors

CNN published a story Tuesday afternoon that said the secret payload — worth billions — failed to reach its target orbit and was lost. They quoted unnamed industry and federal officials.

Meanwhile, Gwynne Shotwell, president and COO of SpaceX, said its Falcon 9 rocket "did everything correctly."

The launch broadcast was cut off shortly after the rocket's nose cone separated, which is standard under secret national security missions.

Shotwell said the Zuma mission should have no impact on its upcoming Falcon 9 launch in three weeks or the test launch of the Falcon Heavy.

