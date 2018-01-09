Weather forecast: Warmer Tuesday may see chance of showers

Don't forget your umbrellas as you head out because Central Florida may see a decent chance of rain for Tuesday's forecast.



Tuesday to see the high of 75 degrees

There is a 50 percent chance of rain for Tuesday



People will see clouds building Tuesday, but it will be warmer with highs back in the middle 70’s, but that also means Central Florida may see a 50 percent chance of showers. The winds will be east at 5 to10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with the lows dropping to near 60.

Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of showers with highs warming into the upper 70’s.

The winds stay onshore off of the Atlantic for the rest of the week so we will stay in the upper 70’s with the chance of showers each day.

It will be sunny with cooler highs by the weekend. The highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.



Boating conditions will be fair for Tuesday, but small-craft exercising caution. The winds will be east at 5 to 10 knots during the afternoon.

Seas will be around 3 to 5 feet. The wave period will be 8 seconds with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 63 at Daytona Beach and 70 at Cocoa Beach. The rip risk will be moderate.



