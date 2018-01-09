Oil drilling off Florida coast off the table, says Trump administration

The Trump administration is backing off oil drilling off the coast of Florida, in an announcement from the Interior secretary and Gov. Scott in Tallahassee.

Zinke said after meeting with Scott Tuesday that drilling would be "off the table" when it comes to waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.

After talking with @FLGovScott, I am removing #Florida from the draft offshore plan. pic.twitter.com/lZIfdCDNOR — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 9, 2018

Zinke announced plans last week to greatly expand offshore oil drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic and Pacific oceans. The plan was immediately met with bipartisan opposition on both coasts from governors and from the Congress.

Scott, who is expected to run for Senate this year, came out against the plan when it was first announced last week -- a departure from previous stance on the issue. When he first ran for office in 2010, he came out in favor of offshore drilling, as long as it was done safely.

President Donald Trump, who frequently spends time in Florida, won the state's 29 electoral votes in the 2016 election.

Scott himself has not issued the statement on the move.