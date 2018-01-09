Marion County deputies search for missing pregnant woman

The Marion County Sheriff's Office's deputies are searching for a missing pregnant woman.

Chrystal Terry has been missing since Dec. 21

Terry is 20 weeks pregnant, deputies say

Chrystal Terry, 40, was last seen leaving her Summerfield home at 17255 SE 30th Ave. at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

She was wearing a black tank top, orange and gray yoga pants and white shoes.

Terry is described as a white woman who is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 126 pounds, with blonde hair. She is about 20 weeks pregnant.

Terry is said to have health issues, but she does not have her medication with her, deputies said.

Deputies also said she left her purse and cell phone behind.

Anyone who has information on Terry should call 911.